Bulls load Currie Cup team with URC starters for Griquas showdown

Cape Town – Well, if there was any doubt about how seriously the Bulls are taking the defence of their Currie Cup title, that should now be a thing of the past considering the powerful team that coach Gert Smal has chosen for Saturday’s clash against Griquas in Kimberley (2.30pm kickoff). Director of rugby Jake White has clearly realised that the Northern Cape side cannot be underestimated any longer, as they have beaten the Pumas and Western Province at Griqua Park, and he has given the go-ahead for a virtual United Rugby Championship line-up to run out in the Currie Cup.

Story continues below Advertisment

White has been consistent in stating that the Bulls want to win their third Currie Cup title in a row, and after losing to the Cheetahs 38-25 in early February, the Pretoria side will be keen to avoid a similar fate against Griquas. ALSO READ: Five things the Bulls must get right to beat Griquas Even captain Marcell Coetzee will don the No 6 jersey in Kimberley, along with regular URC starters such as Kurt-Lee Arendse, Chris Smith, Embrose Papier, Arno Botha and Walt Steenkamp.

Many of the reserves from the senior team will front up as well, including Canan Moodie, Cornal Hendricks, Janko Swanepoel, Robert Hunt, Bismarck du Plessis and Simphiwe Matanzima. 💥 TEAM ANNOUNCEMENT 💥



Here is your Vodacom Bulls team to take on the Tafel Lager Griquas tomorrow in the Carling Currie Cup 👊



Who are you most excited to see? 🔥#TrueToTheBlue pic.twitter.com/9zj1MUQLId — Official Blue Bulls (@BlueBullsRugby) March 4, 2022 Stedman Gans gets a welcome start at outside centre, having been out of the mix in the URC in recent months, and he will hope to re-ignite his old midfield partnership with Hendricks. There is also a solid list of replacements, headlined by Springbok prop Lizo Gqoboka and centre Lionel Mapoe, while young flyhalf Juan Mostert will hope to make an impact in the second half.

Story continues below Advertisment

Bulls Team 15 Kurt-Lee Arendse 14 Canan Moodie 13 Stedman Gans 12 Cornal Hendricks 11 Richard Kriel 10 Chris Smith 9 Embrose Papier 8 Muller Uys 7 Arno Botha 6 Marcell Coetzee (captain) 5 Janko Swanepoel 4 Walt Steenkamp 3 Robert Hunt 2 Bismarck du Plessis 1 Simphiwe Matanzima. Bench: 16 Schalk Erasmus 17 Lizo Gqoboka 18 Kowie Roos 19 Reinhardt Ludwig 20 WJ Steenkamp 21 Keagan Johannes 22 Juan Mostert 23 Lionel Mapoe.

Story continues below Advertisment