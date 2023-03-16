Captain Ruan Nortjé back as Jake White calls on URC Bulls to take on Western Province

Cape Town — Jake White has called in the heavy artillery to arrest a slump in form as he selected a near full-strength United Rugby Championship (URC) side for the Blue Bulls’ Currie Cup clash against Western Province friday. Most of the available big guns have been chosen, except for Springbok stars Kurt-Lee Arendse and Canan Moodie, who are still continuing their return-to-play protocols following their three-week national team training camp in Cape Town and Stellenbosch.

But Bulls Director of Rugby White has responded to last Sunday’s 63-15 thrashing at the hands of the Pumas by including senior captain Ruan Nortjé to lead the side against Province at Loftus Versfeld on Frinight (7.05pm kick-off). Nortjé will be surrounded by many of his teammates who helped the Bulls reach the URC final last season. The front row of Gerhard Steenekamp, Johan Grobbelaar and Mornay Smith are back to provide solidity in the scrums, while No 5 lock and line-out master Nortjé will be partnered by Ruan Vermaak in the second row.

There will be a powerful loose trio of Springboks Marco van Staden at openside flank and Elrigh Louw at No 8 with Cyle Brink at blindside flank, while the regular halfback pairing of Zak Burger and Chris Smith have been recalled as well in place of Bernard van der Linde and veteran Morné Steyn. There are a few changes to the backline as well. Hard-running centre Harold Vorster is back at No 12, and he will have the experienced Cornal Hendricks alongside him in midfield, while David Kriel has been shifted to fullback. Bok speedster Sbu Nkosi remains at left wing, while youngster Quewin Nortjé has been brought in on the right wing.

There are several Springboks on the bench too, such as hooker Bismarck du Plessis, scrumhalf Embrose Papier and pivot Steyn, while former Blitzbok Stedman Gans will look to provide an attacking spark in the second half in the backline. Blue Bulls starting XV 15 David Kriel, 14 Quewin Nortjé, 13 Cornal Hendricks, 12 Harold Vorster, 11 Sbu Nkosi, 10 Chris Smith, 9 Zak Burger; 8 Elrigh Louw, 7 Cyle Brink, 6 Marco van Staden, 5 Ruan Nortjé (capt), 4 Ruan Vermaak, 3 Mornay Smith, 2 Johan Grobbelaar, 1 Gerhard Steenekamp.