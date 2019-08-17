Ruan Pienaar scored for the Cheetahs in a thrilling win against the Pumas. Photo: Frikkie Kapp/BackpagePix

NELSPRUIT – The Cheetahs overturned a halftime deficit to win 43-37 against the Pumas in their Currie Cup match at the Mbombela Stadium in Nelspruit on Saturday. The Pumas headed into the break five points clear largely due to the impact of Alwayno Visagie, but were left shell shocked as the Cheetahs came out firing in the second half.

Ruan Pienaar dived over in the 43rd minute, before Jasper Wiese and Benhard Janse van Rensburg helped put their side into a commanding position.

With a little more than 20 minutes to go, Jeandre Rudolph helped pull the Pumas closer but Louis Fouche all but wrapped up the contest with his try in the 66th minute. The Cheetahs pivot also won the battle of the boot as he converted five of his side’s six tries with Chris Smith missing two of his team’s conversion attempts.

Visagie notched up his hattrick in the 71st minute but there would be no late comeback as the Cheetahs held on tight for a vital win.

The thrill-a-minute encounter helped the visitors move up to second on the table as they prepare to host Western Province in Bloemfontein next week.

The hosts finish the competition bottom of the pile with just one win from six.

Scorers: Pumas 37 (22) Tries: Alwayno Visagie (3), Devon Williams, Jeandre Rudolph. Conversions: Chris Smith (3). Penalties: Chris Smith (2).

Free State Cheetahs 43 (17) Tries: Benhard Janse van Rensburg (2), Clayton Blommetjies, Ruan Pienaar, Jasper Wiese, Louis Fouche. Conversions: Louis Fouche (5). Penalty: Fouche.

Africa News Agency (ANA)