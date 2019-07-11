JOHANNESBURG – Led by scrumhalf Ross Cronje as captain the Lions have named their team to face the Pumas in their opening Currie Cup of the season at Ellis Park on Saturday.
Cronje will lead a young Lions side, interspersed with experienced names like Marnus Schoeman, Johannes Jonker and Dylan Smith.
Meanwhile, players like Tyrone Green, Wandisile Simelane, Shaun Reynolds, Vincent Tshituka, Reinhard Nothnagel and Rhyno Herbst have all had a taste of Super Rugby and are raring to go.
Lions team: 15 Tyrone Green, 14 Madosh Tambwe, 13 Wandisile Simelane, 12 Wayne van der Bank, 11 Stean Pienaar; 10 Shaun Reynolds, 9 Ross Cronje (capt), 8 James Venter, 7 Vincent Tshituka, 6 Marnus Schoeman, 5 Reinhard Nothnagel, 4 Rhyno Herbst, 3 Johannes Jonker, 2 Jan-Henning Campher, 1 Dylan Smith.
Replacements: 16 Pieter Jansen, 17 Sti Sithole, 18 Jacobie Adriaanse, 19 Ruben Schoeman, 20 Len Massyn, 21 Dillon Smit, 22 Manuel Rass, 23 Jan-Louis la Grange.
African News Agency (ANA)