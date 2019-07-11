Ross Cronje will lead the Lions during the Currie Cup. Photo: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

JOHANNESBURG – Led by scrumhalf Ross Cronje as captain the Lions have named their team to face the Pumas in their opening Currie Cup of the season at Ellis Park on Saturday.

Cronje will lead a young Lions side, interspersed with experienced names like Marnus Schoeman, Johannes Jonker and Dylan Smith.