JOHANNESBURG – The Lions will push a completely new-look team into this year’s Currie Cup campaign and also have a changed lineup in next year’s Super Rugby campaign. This follows the departure of several players in the last few weeks. Besides the team missing Springboks Aphiwe Dyantyi, Elton Jantjies, Kwagga Smith, Marvin Orie and Malcolm Marx for some, or all, of the Currie Cup - which kicks off next weekend - they will also be without several other players who have decided to play their rugby elsewhere.

Backs Ruan Combrinck, Sylvian Mahuza, Nic Groom, Harold Vorster, Lionel Mapoe and Franco Naude have all bid the Lions farewell, while forwards Robbie Coetzee, Danie Mienie, Robert Kruger and Stephan Lewies have also played their last matches in the red and white jersey.

The Lions open their Currie Cup campaign against the Pumas at Ellis Park next Friday.

There is still no clarity on whether Jantjies will be a Lions player next year as he has yet to sign a new offer by the Lions.

It is, however, hoped that injury-plagued Warren Whiteley will remain a Lions player next year.

