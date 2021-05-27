Former skippers Juan de Jongh and Deon Fourie re-sign with WP

CAPE TOWN — Currie Cup-winning captains Juan de Jongh and Deon Fourie have both signed contracts with Western Province Professional Rugby (WPPR) and will make their return to Cape Town in July.

Springbok centre De Jongh, who lifted the Currie Cup at Newlands in 2014, will boost the Stormers’ midfield stocks. The 33-year-old boasts 97 Stormers caps and 59 appearances for Western Province. He moved to English Premiership side Wasps in 2017.

The experienced centre also has 19 Test caps for the Springboks and represented the Springbok Sevens team at the 2016 Rio Olympic Games.

Fourie, who can play both hooker and in the loose trio, led the WP to the Currie Cup title in 2012 and has been playing in France since leaving the Cape in 2014. He has amassed 84 Stormers caps and 90 for WP.

De Jongh, who hails from Wellington, said he can’t wait to get back where it all started for him.

"Playing for the Stormers and Western Province was a dream of mine from a young age and I am thrilled to be returning to where it all started for me.

"I feel that I have a lot to add and there is much that I can achieve here with the current coaching staff and players.

"I was lucky enough to learn from some legends of the game when I was first making my way and I am excited about contributing in any way I can to taking these teams to the next level," he said.

Fourie said that he is excited to be joining a squad that combines international quality, experience and young blood.

"There is a formidable group of players here, combining international quality and experience with plenty of young talent, so I can't wait to get involved.

"It will be an honour to pull the Stormers and Western Province jerseys on again and I will be giving everything for these teams in my second debut season," he said.

Stormers head coach John Dobson gave some background into the duo’s recruitment.

"Juan and Deon are both legends who achieved much in their time here, but we wouldn't have signed them if we hadn't been impressed with the rugby they have been playing.

"These are two tough players who we know will play their hearts out for the jersey and our faithful fans and we are looking forward to seeing what they will add in the upcoming campaigns," he said.

