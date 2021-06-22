Four changes for to WP’s starting line-up to face the Lions in Currie Cup clash

CAPE TOWN - Western Province head coach John Dobson has made four changes to the starting line-up to face the Lions in a Currie Cup clash at Ellis Park on Wednesday (kick-off 7pm). Two of those changes are in the backline, where Tim Swiel comes in at fullback, with Sergeal Petersen moving to the wing in the place of the injured Sihle Njezula. In the other backline change, Godlen Masimla starts at scrumhalf with Paul de Wet moving to the bench.

ALSO READ: Four tries for JJ Kotze as WP forwards power past young Bulls at Loftus Up front, No 8 Juarno Augustus and openside flank Marcel Theunissen come into the loose trio, with Evan Roos moving to the side of the scrum. Hooker Jason Alexander and flank De Wet Marais are in line to make their senior Western Province debuts from the bench.

Following their 48-24 thumping of the Bulls in their opener at the weekend, WP head coach John Dobson said that ‘everything will have to go better’ against the Lions. On Wednesday, he reiterated that accuracy will be key. ALSO READ: Sharks seal convincing win over Griquas in Kimberley "We know that we will need to raise our standards in order to make it two wins away from home on the Highveld.

"The players coming in all bring valuable experience and we will need that in order to get the result we are after," he said. Western Province: 15 Tim Swiel, 14 Sergeal Petersen, 13 Rikus Pretorius, 12 Dan du Plessis, 11 Seabelo Senatla, 10 Abner van Reenen, 9 Godlen Masimla, 8 Juarno Augustus, 7 Evan Roos, 6 Marcel Theunissen, 5 David Meihuizen, 4 Ernst van Rhyn (captain), 3 Neethling Fouche, 2 JJ Kotze, 1 Ali Vermaak. Replacements (from): 16 Jason Alexander, 17 Leon Lyons, 18 Sazi Sandi, 19 Justin Basson, 20 De Wet Marais, 21 Johan du Toit, 22 Paul de Wet, 23 Cornel Smit, 24 Lee-Marvin Mazibuko, 25 Hacjivah Dayimani, 26 Niel Otto.