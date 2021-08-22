Gqiquas hammer Western Province in another Currie Cup giant killing in Kimberley

KIMBERLEY – Griquas produced a superb physical display to thump Western Province 46-25 in Kimberley on Sunday in the penultimate round of the Currie Cup. The hosts kept their play-off hopes alive with the bonus-point win over John Dobson’s side after leading 24-18 at the break. For Province, however, their final regular-season game is now an absolute must-win.

Griquas scored three first-half tries through Gideon van der Merwe, Hanru Sirgel and Adre Smith, with flyhalf George Whitehead adding three conversions and a penalty. The visitors bagged two tries in the opening half, with Sergeal Petersen and Ruhan Nel crossing over in the blue and white. It was an error-strewn affair in the Northern Cape, with both sides exploiting the other’s mistakes.

Province ran in a try with 15 minutes to go, but it proved to be nothing more than a consolation as Griquas hit back and scored 10 unanswered points in the last 10 minutes. Speaking after the game, Dobson lamented their performance. “It was a very disappointing day for us, especially not getting the points that we needed,” he said.

“We’re still in the competition, we just need to make sure that we get five points in Durban, we have a reasonable recent record there. “(Conceding) Twenty-one points from restarts…that’s not a new problem. It hurt us against the Pumas. Without making excuses, coming up to Kimberley for game three in eight days and playing at one in the afternoon was always going to be a tough one, I think we stayed in the game reasonably well. I don’t think we chased the game particularly well. “So, there is a lot of disappointment, it was a disappointing game all-round. We have a lot to play for next week.”

The win takes Griquas to third on the log, while Western Province are in fifth spot. Province travel to Durban to face the in-form Sharks on Saturday. Scorers:

Griquas: Tries: Gideon vd Merwe, Hanru Sirgel, Adre Smith, Ruan Steenkamp, James Verity-Amm (2) Conversions: George Whitehead (5) Penalties: Whitehead (2) Western Province: Tries: Sergeal Petersen. Ruhan Nel, Neethling Fouche Conversions: Tim Swiel (2) Penalties: Swiel (2) @WynonaLouw