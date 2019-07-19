Former Lions speedster Anthony Volmink scored a brace for Griquas against the Pumas. Photo: Julian Smith/EPA

KIMBERLEY – Anthony Volmink was the hero as he scored a late try to help Griquas beat the Pumas 37-29 in a thrilling Currie Cup contest in Kimberley on Friday night. The visitors were under pressure almost immediately as they struggled to deal with the hosts’ impressive all-round display.

It was a relatively dour affair, but showed promise as both sides were prepared to attack.

And that’s exactly how the second 40 minutes panned out, as Griquas wing Eduan Keyter got his side off to the perfect start.

Prop Andrew Beerwinkel replied from close-range for the Pumas. It was then all fireworks and drama as both sides scored almost at will.

Fullback Volmink will be the toast of the town as he added a 77th-minute try to his side’s opening effort as the teams were level on 29 points heading into the last 10 minutes.

The win helped the hosts move top of the standings, as it comes on the back of their opening triumph last week against the Sharks.

The Pumas remain without a win after losing to the Lions in round one.

Man of the Match - Sias Koen



Tafel Lager Man of the Match - Gideon vd Merwe#TafelLager#DirectAxis#CurrieCup#Reloaded pic.twitter.com/biHvPe4pgR — Griquas Rugby (@GriquasRugby) July 19, 2019

Points-Scorers

Griquas 37 – Tries: Anthony Volmink (2), Eduan Keyter, Ewald van der Westhuizen, André Swarts. Conversions: George Whitehead (3). Penalties: Whitehead (1), Tinus de Beer (1).

Pumas 29 – Tries: Morné Joubert, Andrew Beerwinkel, Ryan Nel, Alwayno Visagie. Conversions: Kobus Marais (2), Chris Smith (1). Penalty: Marais (1).

