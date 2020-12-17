Griquas v Bulls called off due to positive Covid-19 cases

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

CAPE TOWN -The Bulls have been significantly affected by Covid-19 for the first time in this extraordinary rugby season when Saturday’s Currie Cup match against Griquas was called off on Thursday. SA Rugby announced in a statement that the Kimberley encounter, set for a 4.30pm kickoff, has been cancelled in line with Covid-19 protocols. “The decision was taken on Thursday after players and management from the Bulls returned positive tests for Covid-19 this week,” SA Rugby said in a statement. “As a result of the cancellation of the match, the encounter will be declared a draw and the teams will each receive two log points. “The other two Currie Cup matches scheduled for this weekend between the Phakisa Pumas and Cheetahs in Nelspruit on Friday, and the Lions v the Sharks in Durban on Saturday, are unaffected.”

This is the fourth match of the season that could not be played due to positive Covid-19 cases, with the Lions missing out on two games.

The impact of the two log points for each team means that the Bulls move up to 35 points, increasing their lead over the Sharks (28) to seven, although the Durban side now have an opportunity to go above the men from Pretoria over the next few weeks as they essentially have two games in hand.

They may not even need a bonus point if they beat the Lions on Saturday and the Cheetahs in Bloemfontein next Sunday to go to the top of the log.

So, Jake White and his management team would view the cancellation of the Griquas match as a huge blow to their aspirations of leading the standings and securing a home semi-final and final, as they would have been confident of pulling off a victory in Kimberley.

The Bulls’ next match is scheduled for Boxing Day, when they host the Lions at Loftus Versfeld (7pm kickoff).

@ashfakmohamed

IOL Sport