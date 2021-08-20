Hacjivah Dayimani starts as WP make six changes for Currie Cup game against Griquas

CAPE TOWN – Western Province coach John Dobson has made six changes to his side for their Currie Cup meeting with Griquas on Sunday (kick off 1.30pm). Exciting loose forward Hacjivah Dayimani makes his return from injury for the Kimberley clash.

There are five changes in the pack and one in the backline. The only change to the backline is in midfield, where the experienced Juan de Jongh comes in at inside centre to partner Ruhan Nel. Dayimani will pack down at the back of the scrum, while Nama Xaba comes back into the starting XV at openside flank. Here is your DHL WP team that will run out in Kimberley for a Sunday lunchtime Carling Currie Cup game against Tafel Lager Griquas. #wpjoulekkerding #dhldelivers

📆Sunday, August 22

⏰13h30

🏟️Tafel Lager Park, Kimberley pic.twitter.com/BXvDssdfWm — WP RUGBY (@WP_RUGBY) August 20, 2021 Hot-in-form Evan Roos gets a break this weekend, while Deon Fourie will start on the bench.

In the front row, Sazi Sandi and Kwenzo Blose will pack down on either side of hooker Andre-Hugo Venter, who is in for the injured Scarra Ntubeni. Dobson said that his team is determined to keep building momentum in the final rounds of the regular season. "It has been a quick turnaround between games which has meant we needed to change some things up, but we are bringing some quality players back into the side and we are excited to see what they can do.

"It will be a real challenge against a good team, but we have embraced it and will be giving it everything we have for the full 80 minutes up there," he said. Western Province: 15 Warrick Gelant, 14 Sergeal Petersen, 13 Ruhan Nel, 12 Juan de Jongh, 11 Edwill van der Merwe, 10 Tim Swiel, 9 Godlen Masimla, 8 Hacjivah Dayimani, 7 Johan du Toit, 6 Nama Xaba, 5 David Meihuizen, 4 Ernst van Rhyn (captain), 3 Sazi Sandi, 2 Andre-Hugo Venter, 1 Kwenzo Blose. Replacements: 16 JJ Kotze, 17 Dian Bleuler, 18 Neethling Fouche, 19 Simon Miller, 20 Marcel Theunissen, 21 Deon Fourie, 22 Paul de Wet, 23 Cornel Smit, 24 Dan du Plessis, 25 Tristan Leyds.