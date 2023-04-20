Horses for courses for Lions in Currie Cup as URC campaign comes to an end

Johannesburg - The Lions end their United Rugby Championship (URC) season – rather disappointingly – on Saturday at Loftus Versfeld when they play their final regular match against Zebre (kick-off 1pm), but that does not mean that the season is over for the squad. There is a Currie Cup to attend to, and the Joburgers could get a timely boost in personnel in that tournament after this weekend. On Thursday, Lions assistant coach Ricardo Loubscher revealed that the union will be assessing their players’ participation in the Cup competition on a case by case basis.

Said Loubscher: “The plan is to work on a horses-for-courses approach. In other words, we will have individualised programmes for the players. Some players will get a break. Some players with less game time, will play in the Currie Cup.

“We will assess after the game which players will need game time and who needs a break. We can sort out those plans straight after the Zebre game.” Players are limited by a finite number of matches that they can play so the likes of JP Smith, PJ Botha, Willem Alberts, Emmanuel Tshituka, Marius Louw, Edwill van der Merwe and Quan Horn could enjoy prolonged rest and recuperation in the coming weeks. Regardless of who of the URC squad makes the move over to the Currie Cup squad, incumbent URC flyhalf Gianni Lombard insisted that the tough lessons, disappointments and positive development that help them grow as players and a team at franchise level, must be applied in the elite domestic competition.

“I believe in my heart that we will be better next season,” the 25-year-old flyhalf said. “If we stick to what we are doing now, and back all the coaches, I believe we will get better and better. Hopefully, it will show in the Currie Cup … ” Speaking of the Cup, the Lions will hope to put two losses behind them when they face the Blue Bulls, also at Loftus on Saturday after the URC double-header on the day (kick-off 6.30pm).