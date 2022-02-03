I predict a big future for Siya Masuku, says Cheetahs coach Fourie after fine display against Bulls

Cape Town — It has been a long and winding road in his rugby career so far for Siya Masuku, but he seems to have found a real home at the Cheetahs. The 25-year-old flyhalf was chosen as the Man of the Match as he guided the Cheetahs to a 38-25 Currie Cup bonus-point victory over the Bulls at Loftus Versfeld on Wednesday night.

Masuku hails from a small town in northern KwaZulu-Natal, Paulpietersburg, and attended Piet Retief High School in nearby Mpumalanga, and made his senior provincial debut for the Golden Lions in 2016. But following further stints at the Leopards and Southern Kings, Masuku was picked up by the Cheetahs last year, and made an immediate impression in the Toyota Challenge last November. Cheetahs coach Hawies Fourie said that a bout of Covid-19 has sidelined the pivot since, and he only made his return against the Bulls this week – and he produced an outstanding performance.

Three major contributions highlighted an excellent all-round display – a lovely grubber in the seventh minute to set up Rosko Specman’s try; a well-worked double-around with Frans Steyn in the 21st minute, where he had enough pace to get on to the outside of Bulls centre Stedman Gans and draw an extra defender, Sibongile Novuka, and then offloading in the tackle for Clayton Blommetjies to score; and a perfect cross-kick in the 66th minute for Andisa Ntsila to dot down. Siya Masuku 📩 Andisa Ntsila 🤝



Cheetahs turned on the style to hand the Bulls their first defeat of the #CarlingCurrieCup season 🔥 pic.twitter.com/0xZoam6aOh — SuperSport 🏆 (@SuperSportTV) February 2, 2022 While captain Ruan Pienaar handled the goal-kicking duties and Steyn the penalty touch-finders, Masuku – who has a sturdy 1.89m and 95kg frame – was assured with the boot in general play as well, and mixed an impressive passing game with solid defence. “Siya didn’t have a lot of game time because he had Covid, so he couldn’t train and he couldn’t play in the game against Griquas, and in the warm-up against Griquas as well. So, his last game was in November in the Toyota Challenge,” Fourie said afterwards.

Composed @CheetahsRugby run in six tries to knock Bulls over at Loftus @IOLsport @IOL #BULvCHE #CurrieCup #Rugby https://t.co/s2rUx6dGSN — Ashfak Mohamed (@ashfakmohamed) February 2, 2022 “But he is a quality player. I predict a big future for Siya. He’s got a cool head on his shoulders and the skill-set that you want from a 10 – he can attack, defend. He’s got a very good kicking game, and his kicking out of hand with the cross-kicks. Two tries were scored (from the kicks)… one from the grubber kick to Rosko Specman, and the other was a cross-kick to Andisa Ntsila. “So, he can see space and he has the skill-set to execute and play what’s in front of him.” 🏉FULL-TIME | Vodacom Bulls 25 - Toyota Cheetahs 38#BULvCHE #LegendaryToughness #CheetahsForever #CarlingCurrieCup #ReachForGold #TheChampionWithin@ToyotaSA @CarlingCurrieCup pic.twitter.com/mRzvAbCLwe — Toyota Cheetahs (@CheetahsRugby) February 2, 2022 After such a commanding display, Fourie and the Cheetahs mustn’t be surprised if one of the SA United Rugby Championship teams decide to knock on their door for Masuku’s services…