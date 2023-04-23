Ill-discipline overshadows Griquas’ Currie Cup win over Griffons

Cape Town — Griquas beat the Griffons 42-27 on Sunday in Kimberley, but their ill-discipline late in the game overshadowed a good first-half display that laid the platform for their Currie Cup victory. But thanks to the five points, the Peacock Blues moved into fourth place on the Currie Cup standings, pushing the Blue Bulls into fifth and Western Province into sixth place.

It was another tough day at the office for the Griffons, although they fought back bravely to get a bonus-point try at the death, as the Welkom side still hold last spot on the log with one solitary win in their seven matches. Two yellow cards in the second half, to prop Kudzwai Dube and wing Rosko Specman, put a damper on their good first-half performance in front of a vocal Griqua Park. Dube was sent off for spitting at his opponent after winning a scrum, although he claimed he was spat on first. Referee Morne Ferreira consulted with the TMO, after which Dube was shown a yellow.

Specman joined his teammate in the naughty chair minutes later after he tackled Griffons flyhalf Duan Pretorius in the air while contesting for a kick. Just minutes before the Specman incident, Pretorius was also tackled in the air by Griquas replacement back Sango Xamlashe. Although they scored some brilliant tries to build up a healthy lead, the discipline of the home team will be a concern for their coach Pieter Bergh after they gave away numerous penalties. Their maul defence was also below average, with the Griffons doing well to score a couple of tries with their rolling maul. They could've scored a couple more tries, but the Griffons failed to use their opportunities.

The two yellow cards halted the momentum of Griquas at a stage where they looked to be running away with the game. Three converted tries in the first half brought a healthy lead at the break for the home team. They followed that up with two quick-fire tries in the first 10 minutes of the second half. That was the knockout punch for the Griffons as they scored just before halftime to keep one foot in the game.

But that double score after the break, as well as a late try by replacement back George Whitehead sealed the game for Griquas. The Griffons fought right to the end scoring a consolation try, their fourth, right at the death for one point from the game. Points-scorers:

Griquas 42 — Tries: Tertius Kruger, Johan Mulder, Neil Otto, Stephan Smit, Rosko Specman, George Whitehead. Conversions: Eddie Fouche (6) Griffons 27 — Tries: HP van Schoor (2), Dandre Delport, Jean Pretorius. Conversions: Duan Pretorius (2). Penalty: Jaywinn Juries @Leighton_K