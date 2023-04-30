Cape Town - John Dobson's Stormers and Western Province 4, Jake White's Bulls and Blue Bulls 0. That's the current stand for the head-to-head record in the North-South derbies between the two South African coaches this season.

This after Dobson's men in the blue and white WP hoops taught a Springbok-laden Blue Bulls team a Currie Cup lesson, winning their match in the DHL Stadium 31-7 on Saturday to jump up the log of the domestic competition. Province is in fourth after leapfrogging their opponents and Griquas thanks to the five points they collected against White's star-studded team. They've now beaten the Bulls twice in the Currie Cup after doing the double on them this season in the United Rugby Championship (URC) as well. Not even the presence of URC players like quicksilver fullback Kurt-Lee Arendse, flyhalf Johan Goosen, flanker Marco van Staden and centre Cornal Hendricks could deter the domination of WP as they scored four tries to one in a pretty one-sided affair.

While White brought his URC big guns, Dobson stuck to his Currie Cup team with only Clayton Blommetjies, Willie Engelbrecht, and Marcel Theunissen in the side that plays regularly in the international competition.

Dobson was a satisfied coach on Saturday evening after his team treated their supporters to a typical Cape Town-styled running rugby match. The platform for the win was laid with a massive defensive effort, and the players kept their shape for a full 80 minutes. "The result was important to stay in the Currie Cup fight, but probably most (important), the performance. It's a special performance how the guys put the pride in the Province jersey," Dobson said.

"But the most important thing, and something I've probably said ad nauseam, is creating that bigger group with depth. The performances of guys like Connor Evans, Dyland de Leeuw (both locks) and Keke Morabe (number 8) and Lee-Marvin Mazibuko (prop), to me, it's very special. "The intensity the guys kept for 80 minutes and they stuck to the plan. I am also very pleased with our scrum and we received a scrum penalty when they virtually had their URC front row on. Lee has played a lot of rugby with injuries to Sazi Sandi and Brok (Harris), so I'm pleased to see him coming good." This win will surely boost Dobson's Stormers side who will take on White's Bulls in the quarter-final of the URC this coming Saturday. The Loftus side will travel down to Cape Town again, but certainly this time around with some lessons learned from their Currie Cup side's mauling.

Dobson, on the other hand, is hopeful his senior side learned a few things, especially on defence, from the WP youngsters. "Next week, the spoils go to the victor," Dobson said about the looming playoff game.

"It's a massive game. Look, we will get some confidence out of this win, and they will have a bit more understanding of how we are playing at the moment just by playing this game. "But our team will be vastly different. Of the 15 that will run on, none of them played today (Saturday). It's a massive game, with massive consequences. So it's a fresh thing.