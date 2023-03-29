Johan Goosen, Nizaam Carr return to shore up Blue Bulls for visit to Griffons

Cape Town — Johan Goosen has recovered from a shoulder problem and will make his return for the Blue Bulls in Friday’s Currie Cup clash against the Griffons in Welkom (3pm kick-off). The 30-year-old flyhalf came off an 11-month lay-off following a serious knee injury earlier in the season, but was advised to sort out an AC joint issue in his shoulder in February.

Director of Rugby Jake White would have wanted him in France right now ahead of Sunday's Champions Cup last-16 clash against Toulouse, but the Pretoria franchise have opted to rather ease him back via the Currie Cup side. "Johan Goosen coming back from injury and being available … we want to give him sufficient game-time and get him up to speed. We all know he is a world-class player, and we are excited to have him for the Currie Cup," Bulls coach Edgar Marutlulle said on Wednesday.

Another welcome addition to the Bulls is experienced loose forward Nizaam Carr, who has shrugged off a hamstring niggle that has sidelined him over the last few weeks. The former Springbok No 8 and flank will play in the rather unfamiliar No 7 jersey, but his presence and all-round skill-set could be just what the Bulls need to end their three-match losing streak in the tournament.

He will form an exciting loose trio with Phumzile Maqondwana at openside flank and Muller Uys at No 8. "We all know Nizaam Carr over the years has been able to cover six, seven and eight. In trying to get the balance in the loose trio, we've gone with Phumzile, who did well off the bench in the opportunities he's had. Nizaam can definitely play seven, has enough skill and capacity," Marutlulle added. The rest of the starting XV is the same one that began the 32-7 loss to the Cheetahs in Bloemfontein, but one of the new faces on the bench is loosehead prop Simphiwe Matanzima, who flew back home from Belfast following the United Rugby Championship (URC) encounter against Ulster for family reasons – with veteran Jacques van Rooyen joining the squad in Toulouse.

Blue Bulls starting XV: 15 Franco Knoetze, 14 Quewin Nortjé, 13 Wandisile Simelane, 12 Lionel Mapoe, 11 Kabelo Mokoena, 10 Johan Goosen, 9 Keagan Johannes; 8 Muller Uys, 7 Nizaam Carr, 6 Phumzile Maqondwana, 5 Reinhardt Ludwig, 4 Jacques du Plessis, 3 Robert Hunt, 2 Jan-Hendrik Wessels, 1 Lizo Gqoboka (capt). Replacements: 16 Joe van Zyl, 17 Simphiwe Matanzima, 18 Sebastian Lombard, 19 JP Alberts, 20 Mihlali Mosi, 21 Bernard van der Linde, 22 Chris Barend Smit, 23 Adriaan Joubert. @ashfakmohamed