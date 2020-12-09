John Dobson forced to tinker with Western Province team for Pumas clash

CAPE TOWN - Western Province coach John Dobson has made seven changes to his team for the Currie Cup encounter with the Pumas at Newlands.

Three of the changes are injury-enforced, while the other four are rotational for the third round clash, which kicks off at 7pm on Friday.

Injuries to Seabelo Senatla, Ruhan Nel and Juarno Augustus see Tristan Leyds, Michal Haznar and Jaco Coetzee make their first starts in the blue and white hoops of Western Province this season.

Leyds is on the wing, while Haznar will link up in midfield with Rikus Pretorius who is back in the starting line-up. Paul de Wet starts at scrumhalf in the other change to the backline.

In the forward pack Coetzee is at No 8, while the other two changes see lock David Meihuizen and hooker Scarra Ntubeni come into the run-on side.