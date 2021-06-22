Lions make two changes for Currie Cup clash against Province

JOHANNESBURG – The Lions have made two changes to their starting XV which lost to the Pumas last week for their second round Currie Cup encounter against the Western Province on Wednesday night. Former Springbok and veteran Willem Alberts drops out of the matchday squad completely after suffering a high grade tear to his right hamstring, and is likely to miss the rest of the Currie Cup season as well. Ruben Schoeman, who missed the match against the Pumas, returns to the side, taking-up the mantle of the No 4 lock.

Carlu Sadie, meanwhile, drops to the bench, rotating with Springbok Ruan Dreyer in the only other change to the run-on side. Ivan van Rooyen's team also welcome back two of their more seasoned campaigners in recent season as their squad, hit by a Covid-19 cluster and various niggles over the last few weeks, returns to strength. Hooker and No 2 incumbent Jaco Visagie is on the bench, and will be joined by livewire scrumhalf Morne van den Berg. Meanwhile, the union revealed a gaggle of players have already returned, or are set to return, to training in the next few days. Dr Jannie du Plessis, Lions legend Jaco Kriel, MJ Pelser, Roelof Smit and Divan Russouw, the union revealed, are all in preparation for the Lions' upcoming fixtures, including the opening match of the British and Irish Lions next weekend.

So, too, are Stean Pienaar, Burger Odendaal, Sti Sithole, Courtnall Skosan and Asenathi Ntlanakanye expected to be eligible for that match with then returning from their various ailments. Kick-off for the encounter against the WP is at 7pm. Lions Starting XV: EW Viljoen; Jamba Ulengo, Manuel Rass, Dan Kriel, Rabz Maxwane; Fred Zeilinga, Dillon Smit; Francke Horn (capt), Vincent Tshituka, Sibusiso Sangweni; Reinhard Nothnagel, Ruben Schoeman; Ruan Dreyer, PJ Botha, Nathan McBeth; Replacements: Jaco Visagie, Banele Mthenjane, Carlu Sadie, Ruhan Straeuli, Emmanuel Tshituka, Morne van den Berg, Aidynn Cupido, Duncan Matthews