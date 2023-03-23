Lions name strong pack in a bid to get a win against Griffons

Johannesburg - The Lions will hope to finally kickstart their Currie Cup campaign on Friday when they host the Griffons at Emirates Airline Park (kick-off 3pm). The Joburgers are currently winless in the elite domestic tournament, having lost both their opening matches this past month. In losing to the Western Province and defending champions, however, they have managed to collect an invaluable three log points and shown some fight.

They are perhaps a win away in the Cup competition from making it click and earning some much-needed confidence to build towards a successful campaign. Despite the United Rugby Championship squad also being in action this weekend, coach Mzwakhe Nkosi has been able to pick an intimidating team. 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠 𝗔𝗡𝗡𝗢𝗨𝗡𝗖𝗘𝗠𝗘𝗡𝗧| Your Fidelity ADT Lions team to face the Novavit Griffons at Emirates Airline Park. Joburg get behind your Boys!#CurrieCup | #WhereLegendsRise #LionsPride🦁 pic.twitter.com/UIlx6YwndN — Lions (@LionsRugbyCo) March 23, 2023 The pack, in particular, has a solid look about it that can lay a winning foundation. It sports such names as Sti Sithole, Jaco Visagie, Ruan Smith, Darrien Landsberg, Sibusiso Sangweni, Ruhan Straeuli and Jarod Cairns – all of whom have franchise-level experience.

Off-the-field, there have been a slew of problems that have stifled the union but there must be some positivity in the fact that the team can field such a unit when its first-choice players are away. The backline has a more youthful appearance to it in experience, but if the pack dominates the visitors, they could find themselves with the freedom of the park. The Griffons have been valiant in their appearances thus far, but also go into the match winless after losses to the Sharks and Free State Cheetahs.