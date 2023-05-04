Lions ready to unleash Blitzbok star JC Pretorius at every opportunity

Johannesburg — There was much fanfare and excitement late last year when the Blitzboks’ JC Pretorius was announced by the Lions as a new signing. The 25-year-old is seen as the next Kwagga Smith at the union — a player who could tear up the fifteens game with the skills and talents of a Sevens player, while bringing pace and at the breakdown and the physicality of a forward out wide.

Not much had been seen of Pretorius in the subsequent months after the announcement, however. Instead, the management team of the Joburg-based side were working behind the scenes to get Pretorius accustomed to the rigours and demands of the 15-player game. He, and those responsible for getting him match ready, quietly went about their business then. That approach seems to be about to change dramatically from a gradual introduction to a full-out assault. Pretorius made an impressive impact last weekend against the Pumas as the Lions dispatched the defending champions 26-10, and he has once again been selected by coach Mzwakhe Nkosi in the starting XV for Friday’s Currie Cup clash against Griquas in Kimberley.

He had an industrious outing against the Pumas, compiling all the right numbers in the noteworthy statistical columns to please his team and on watchers alike. Another outing is, therefore, well-deserved and justified. Pretorius will form part of a powerful matchday 23 that travels to Griqua Park on Friday, one that sports some heavy-hitting veterans who will seek to overrun their hosts. Speaking ahead of the game on Thursday, Pretorius was in a confident mood. “We are glad we got the five points against the Pumas,” Pretorius said.

“Things didn’t go our way in the first round, so to start the second round like that is very good for us. Prep went very well this week. “It was a short week for us — we only had two full days of training — but the boys prepped very well. What we can expect from Griquas is 80 minutes of a hard fight, but we will bring our A game.” The Lions are currently fifth on the standings on 19 points — the same as Griquas — but ahead on superior points difference. A well-earned victory on Friday will propel them into the top four, however briefly, and certainly reset their path towards a semi-final berth.

Teams Fidelity ADT Lions XV: 15 Vaughen Isaacs, 14 Prince Nkabinde, 13 Manuel Rass, 12 Rynhardt Jonker, 11 Stean Pienaar, 10 Gianni Lombard, 9 Morne van den Berg, 8 Travis Gordon, 7 Emmanuel Tshituka, 6 JC Pretorius, 5 Darrien Landsberg, 4 Ruben Schoeman, 3 Asenathi Ntlabakanye, 2 Jaco Visagie (capt), 1 Rhynardt Rijnsburger Replacements: 16 Morne Brandon, 17 Morgan Naude, 18 Ruan Smith, 19 Raynard Roets, 20 Ruhan Straeuli, 21 Nico Steyn, 22 Tyler Bocks, 23 Tiaan Swanepoel

Windhoek Draught Griquas starting XV: 15 Ashlon Davids, 14 Rosko Specman, 13 Jay-Cee Nel, 12 Tertius Kruger, 11 Sako Makata, 10 Lubabalo Dobela, 9 Johan Mulder, 8 Carl Els, 7 Hanru Sirgel, 6 Thabo Ndimande, 5 Albert Liebenberg, 4 Derik Pretorius, 3 Janu Botha, 2 Janco Uys, 1 Cebo Dlamini Replacements: 16 Sean Swart, 17 Eddie Davids, 18 Justin Forwood, 19 Dylan Sjoblom, 20 Niel Otto, 21 Regan Oranje, 22 George Whitehead, 23 Sango Xamlashe @FreemanZAR