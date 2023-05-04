New mindset helps Godlen Masimla switch on for Western Province

Cape Town – Having produced one of his finest displays in his Western Province career, Godlen Masimla wrote on Instagram that his “body is pretty beat up after that one”. But the toil was all worth it as Province pulled off another stunning 31-7 Currie Cup victory over a star-studded Blue Bulls side filled with United Rugby Championship players at Cape Town Stadium last week.

The 30-year-old Masimla had kicked off the game with a crucial intervention at a scrum inside the Bulls 22, when he put opposite number Keagan Johannes under pressure at the base. The ball squirted loose, and flank Willie Engelbrecht flung it to Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, who stepped past Stedman Gans to score an early try. That set the tone for the WP scrumhalf, who delivered a smooth service, took on the Bulls defence and kicked well too – in fact, he even packed down at No 8 late in the game.

“I was quite surprised by that move! Obviously I put the team first, so I had to jump in there and do my best. At that moment, I must say I enjoyed it actually! It will be the first and last (time at No 8),” Masimla said this week ahead of Saturday’s clash against the Free State Cheetahs in Bloemfontein (1pm kickoff). He attended the same high school as teammate Juan de Jongh, Hugenote in Wellington, and then played for the University of the Western Cape before coach John Dobson picked him for the WP Under-21 team in 2012. Masimla has been part of the Cape set-up since, but despite having earned over 80 caps for WP and over 20 for the Stormers – as well as a short stint with the Southern Kings – he seems to have really found his groove this season.

“As athletes, you get to a stage where you go a bit off the road, and you learn and grow. I must say this year, I have been more mature and growing that aspect of discipline – being more focused and doing the things that contributes to my game, on and off the field,” Masimla said. “I take everything seriously in what I do. When something comes up, I am ready to do it on the field. I just made that choice. I switched my mindset on, and I just went with it without any help or guidance, and it’s been working for me. That’s mainly because I made that switch in mindset, that choice. “Dobbo (Dobson) and I have come a long way, since 2012 when I met him and played under him. As the years progressed, he was one of the coaches that backed me since that time, and he still does. It means a lot to me, the faith that he has in me, and he is still backing me.”

Masimla is eager to have another crack at the URC with the Stormers. Paul de Wet and Herschel Jantjies are ahead of him in the scrumhalf pecking order at the moment, but another influential display against veteran Ruan Pienaar in the Cheetahs match will aid his cause. “Goals-wise, I am focused on the Currie Cup and want to perform well and be consistent in my performance. And whatever happens on top with the URC Stormers – if the opportunity comes, I will be ready and grab it,” Masimla said. “Ruan is one of the best scrumhalves out there. It gives me extra motivation, because when I walk off the field, I want to be better than my opponent. It’s a big challenge against Ruan, as their whole team revolves around him. So, if you can take him out, then it’s a plus for us.”