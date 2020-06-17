Pieter Burger will bring 'exciting new skills' to Ellis Park

JOHANNESBURG - Ellis Park has a new Managing Director and his name is Pieter Burger.

Burger, who is currently the CEO of the Mpumalanga Rugby Union, replaces Edgar Rathbone, who joined the Bulls from the beginning of June. The new boss of Ellis Park will take up his new role on August 1.

“We believe that Pieter’s strategic business and management skills will bring valuable experience to the Lions Group,” said Altmann Allers, the chairman of Ellis Park Stadium, on Wednesday.

CEO of the Lions Group, Rudolf Straeuli, added: “Burger has demonstrated through his career the ability to work successfully in different environments.

“Working with him in SA Rugby and at the South African Rugby Employers Association as a colleague I look forward to Pieter bringing exciting new skills and ideas to the group.”