Sanele Nohamba will play scrumhalf or flyhalf, as long as he can contribute for the Lions

Cape Town - He will serve the team wherever they need him, whether it's at flyhalf or behind the pack of forwards in his chosen position. That's why if the Lions call on Sanele Nohamba to take over the No 10 jersey against the Bulls on Saturday in their Currie Cup match at Ellis Park (kick-off 3pm), he will do so without hesitation.

As long as he can contribute to the team as he did in the win against the Cheetahs, to see them climb up the Currie Cup log. He was one of the standout Lions players in the United Rugby Championship (URC) and wants to continue getting his team on the front foot no matter where he is asked to play. "I quite enjoyed it," the halfback said when asked about his stint at 10 against the Cheetahs.

"It was something different, I haven't played there in a while. The last time I played there was in 2020. I enjoyed it, but I am here to serve the team wherever they need me. "The biggest thing (playing there again) was to direct traffic and organising the play," he said about adapting to the flyhalf position again.

"Most of the guys look to you to ask what is happening or try and give direction. I think that was the most challenging part of it. It's been an easy transition, having a break (after the URC) and coming in to join the guys last week.” The Lions overcame the Cheetahs 33-26 to return to winning ways in the domestic competition and they are looking forward to continuing the winning run against the Bulls in their Jukskei derby on Saturday. Nohamba will be one of the key players as the home side will look to dish up adventurous rugby in front of the Ellis Park crowd.

The Lions and Bulls are hot on each other's heels on the log. A win for the home team will keep them above the Loftus side, while the Bulls can leapfrog the Lions if they win on Saturday. "It's the business end of the competition right now, and everyone is trying to get to the top four for a play-off spot. We are gunning for that and we have another opportunity this week to try and achieve that." @Leighton_K