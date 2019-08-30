Sean Everitt, coach of the Sharks, in a training session at Jonsson Kings Park Stadium in Durban. Photo: Steve Haag

DURBAN – The Sharks travel to Bloemfontein for their Currie Cup semi-final against the Cheetahs boosted by the likelihood that their popular coach, Sean Everitt, will continue as head coach in Super Rugby next year. It emerged yesterday that successful Griquas coach Brent Janse van Rensburg has resigned from his post in Kimberley and is highly likely to be headed for Durban to take up the position of forwards coach next year, under Everitt and alongside attack coach David Williams.

Regardless of what happens tomorrow against the Cheetahs, the Sharks’ campaign has been a success given their goals for the Currie Cup.

“We have achieved a number of our pre-season goals,” said Everitt yesterday after he had announced a team that has Curwin Bosch back at flyhalf after injury for Boeta Chamberlain.

“One of them was obviously to make the final and win it, so we are close to that. We spoke about growth and we have achieved everything we wanted to in that respect.

“We wanted to grow the environment, we wanted to grow the squad, we wanted the individuals to grow, and we wanted to give the youngsters an opportunity to develop for Super Rugby,” the coach continued.

“Now the cherry on the top would be to win on Saturday and advance to the final.”

While Everitt is pleased to have Bosch back in business, he praised the efforts of young Chamberlain in the wins over the Lions and the Bulls.

“I feel a bit for Boeta.

“He came in and did really well and showed good form, but Curwin was the incumbent and has a lot of experience in knockout games, so it was a natural decision to recall him now that he is fit. He brings a lot of leadership to the backline.”

When the Sharks beat the Cheetahs in Durban they tackled their way to the finish line and Everitt believes the same tenacious effort will be required if the Sharks are to win in Bloem.

“We know that over the last few weeks our defence hasn’t been too good so we have upped the tempo in training in this regard,” Everitt said. “That is what won us the game in Durban, so if we pick up that side of our game we will be in with a good shout of winning.”

Curwin Bosch is back for the Sharks for their semi-final match on Saturday. Photo: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

If the defence has been found wanting, the attack has been exceptional, with the Sharks scoring some memorable tries.

“Over the last couple of weeks we have managed the game better,” Everitt said.

“The guys are really excited about moving the ball around. It is about managing the game according to space and momentum.”

The Sharks team is:

15 Aphelele Fassi, 14 Kobus van Wyk, 13 Jeremy Ward (c-c), 12 Andre Esterhuizen, 11 Lwazi Mvovo, 10 Curwin Bosch, 9 Sanele Nohamba, 8 Tera Mtembu (c-c), 7 Jacques Vermeulen, 6 Phepsi Buthelezi, 5 Hyron Andrews, 4 Ruben van Heerden, 3 Coenie Oosthuizen, 2 Kerron van Vuuren, 1 Thomas du Toit.

Substitutes: 16 Dylan Richardson, 17 Mzamo Majola, 18 John-Hubert Meyer, 19 Gideon Koegelenberg, 20 Andisa Ntsila, 21 Cameron Wright, 22 Rhyno Smith, 23 JP Pietersen.

The Mercury

Like us on Facebook