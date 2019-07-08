Tera Mtembu has been named as one of the co-captains for the Sharks' Currie Cup campaign. Photo: Gerhard Duraan/BackpagePix

DURBAN – Currie Cup coach Sean Everitt on Monday announced that Tera Mtembu and Jeremy Ward will co-captain the Sharks in the 2019 Currie Cup campaign. Everitt said the two players have a strong work ethic and together they will work in unison to rally a group of talented players in a shortened competition.

Tera is no stranger to the captaincy role having captained the Sharks in the Super Rugby and Currie Cup previously. He is a respected team man and will provide the necessary mentorship and support to Jeremy, who himself has always displayed strong leadership qualities having captained the SA Under-20 team at the World Championship in 2016.

Super Rugby captain Louis Schreuder has a broken toe and will miss the first few matches of the competition. As a result, he could not be considered.

“The decision to go with co-captains will ensure continuity on the field of play at all times," said Everitt.

"Both these players understand our diverse team culture and where we are heading collectively. More importantly, they have the respect of the team and are natural leaders.

“I am a firm believer in the philosophy that every player should be a leader in their respective positions, However, you do need your captain to be a voice of reason and someone with a calm head that the team can look to for direction during pressure situations.

"We have this in Tera and Jeremy.”

Amongst the players in the Currie Cup squad is JP Pietersen, a legend of Sharks rugby who makes a welcome return to Durban, after spending some time abroad. Pietersen has been contracted until Currie Cup 2020.

“I am excited to be back home and to be part of a familiar Sharks set-up," said Pietersen. "The Cell C Sharks have a group of talented young players in the system and I look forward to providing a mentorship role to these young players and playing in the black and white jersey once again.

“The prospect of being upskilled within the Sharks coaching development ranks is one that excites me.

"I am grateful for the opportunity and I am eager to give back to the game and more especially a team that believed in me and my potential.”

