Cape Town - Missing out on last season's Currie Cup semi-finals has seen Western Province employ their Stormers coaching group, and now they have called on some of those players too for today's opener against the Lions at Ellis Park (3.30pm kick-off). John Dobson and the rest of his Stormers crew will be in charge of the WP side as well, after the Streeptruie finished sixth last season on Jerome Paarwater's watch with a mainly young squad.

Due to a difference in the scheduling of the Currie Cup this time around – the event started on January 14 last year – the franchises are able to utilise some of their more experienced players, and that is the case with WP as well. Clayton Blommetjies and Angelo Davids will start at fullback and right wing in Johannesburg today, Ben-Jason Dixon and Marcel Theunissen are the flanks and Scarra Ntubeni will wear the No 2 jersey. There is also some serious firepower on the bench in the shape of hooker Andre-Hugo Venter, scrumhalf Paul de Wet and utility back Suleiman Hartzenberg.

ALSO READ: Rassie Erasmus excited by scrumhalf, flyhalf competition for Springbok Rugby World Cup spots Jean-Luc du Plessis and Juan de Jongh will form an intriguing centre pairing, with youngster Kade Wolhuter at flyhalf. “It's actually a nice blend, a bit of a mix in terms of game-time. A guy like BJ (Dixon), we want to have a look at playing seven, and he has the experience of playing Currie Cup previously – and we have a few youngsters coming in,” attack coach Dawie Snyman said yesterday.

“We had to reshuffle a little bit due to injuries. We lost (Mnombo) Zwelendaba, Cornel Smit and Tristan Leyds within a block of two weeks. But we also looked at what we have in our stable, and we enjoy having a centre who can slot in as a first receiver – like we used Damian Willemse at 12 in the URC. “It's the same role that Sacha (Feinberg-Mngomezulu) has for us, so Jean-Luc will fulfil that role and be the experienced guy next to Kade. That he can play in that position is important for Kade and his development. “We have a plan set out for a few weeks, but injuries also change those plans. Clayton probably wouldn't have played this weekend if Sacha and Tristan were fully fit to play. But it's great having Clayton here, an experienced Currie Cup player and Stormers player.”

Utility forward Ernst van Rhyn will captain Province at No 4, and said that the integration of the players across the URC and Currie Cup has added to the confidence ahead of the Lions clash. ALSO READ: WATCH: To rest or not rest ... That is the Springbok conundrum And as Snyman said, everyone will be keen to put their hands up for selection for the Stormers' upcoming clash against Leinster in Dublin on March 24.

“Guys who have been waiting for opportunities will now get it, and try to take it with both hands,” Van Rhyn said. “Sometimes it can be difficult to come to Ellis Park and playing them here. It's the start of the competition and there is some uncertainty about whether they will play in the same way as the URC team, or the structure they are going to play. “We have some young okes, but we have certain systems in place and most of the guys have been part of the squad over the years. We will try to build this campaign on the DNA of the URC side as well.

“It will be important to get a good start and get our systems going, but we will back our fitness to go the full 80. “But it's great to have guys like Sazi (Sandi) with their experience, and their X-factor to contribute towards the end of the game. “The Stormers' performances have had an influence going into the Currie Cup. It has been great with the same coaches and same systems, so everybody knows what's expected of them.

“With the union doing well, it helps with the environment that we train in, and some of the URC guys also train with us and giving info to make the Currie Cup better also.” WESTERN PROVINCE TEAM 15 Clayton Blommetjies 14 Angelo Davids 13 Juan de Jongh 12 Jean-Luc du Plessis 11 Duncan Saal 10 Kade Wolhuter 9 Godlen Masimla 8 Keke Morabe 7 BenJason Dixon 6 Marcel Theunissen 5 Connor Evans 4 Ernst van Rhyn (captain) 3 Lee-Marvin Mazibuko 2 Scarra Ntubeni 1 Kwenzo Blose.