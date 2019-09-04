We cam so close in 2016, this time we're take the trophy, says Marvin Orie. Photo: Christiaan Kotze/BackpagePix

JOHANNESBURG – This weekend’s Currie Cup final is an opportunity to make up for the heartbreak of losing the 2016 showpiece match, according to Golden Lions lock and former Blue Bulls man Marvin Orie. Orie was a member of the Bulls team that lost 36-16 to the Free State Cheetahs three years ago - his only appearance in a Currie Cup final. But now wearing the colours of the Lions, the Springbok lock is hoping to make up for that defeat when the Lions and Cheetahs meet in Bloemfontein on Saturday.

“I came close (in 2016),” said Orie.

“It’s super exciting (that I can play in a final again). The Currie Cup has so much history in this country, it’s the main competition locally, and I definitely want to win it. I take the competition very seriously and this weekend is an opportunity to bag it.”

Orie is one of several players who played for the Boks this season but missed out on selection for the World Cup, although he remains on a standby list in case of injury. He said his time with the Boks this year had been hugely educational and enjoyable, but having his name on a standby list wouldn’t affect his performance for the Lions.

“Being on that list isn’t playing on my mind at all ... it would be dangerous for me to think about that, and it would be disadvantageous for the Lions,” said Orie. “My focus is only with the Lions and it has been that way since I rejoined them.

“Anyway, it’s been so nice to come back here and share everything I learnt with the guys here. I learnt so much from the coaches at the Boks, and all those world-class players, and I’m definitely going to pass on some of that information.”

Orie said his team had built up some good momentum recently, which he hoped would help them against a very good and experienced Cheetahs team.

“To win in Kimberley against Griquas (in the final regular-season game) was a good effort; they had a good year and are always difficult at home. And then we beat them here at home last week in the semi, so I think we’re going into the final with a bit of momentum behind us,” Orie said.

Ewald van der Westhuizen of the Tafel Lager Griquas and Marvin Orie of the Xerox Golden Lions during the 2019 Currie Cup Rugby Semi-Final. Photo: Christiaan Kotze/BackpagePix

“And, we’re going to need that because the Cheetahs are a very good team. They’ve played in the PRO14, changed their style a little because of that, but then also, more recently in the Currie Cup they’ve gone back to their old ways. They like to give the ball a bit of air, and they’ve got some good outside backs.

“With all the youngsters in the squad there’s been a good vibe and plenty of excitement all season long. For a lot of the guys it’s a first final at this level, so there’s a buzz and lots of positive energy.

It’s going to be good; I’m looking forward to it.”

The Star

Like us on Facebook