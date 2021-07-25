Western Province back to winning ways after bonus point victory over Pumas

CAPE TOWN – Western Province got back to winning ways with a convincing 37-18 bonus point Currie Cup win against the Pumas in Nelspruit on Sunday Province have won just two of their five matches to date and suffered back-to-back defeats to Griquas in Cape Town and the Cheetahs in Bloemfonteinin their last two Currie Cup encounters.

In the build-up to the clash, WP forwards coach Rito Hlungwani raised their exit play and attack as two big work-ons following the trip to Bloem, and while it was a closely-fought encounter in the first half, they did much better on attack, while a yellow card in the 11th minute cost the hosts. John Dobson's side led 16-10 at the break thanks to three penalty conversions from flyhalf Tim Swiel and a try from Tristan Leyds, which Swiel converted. In the opening half, Swiel connected a penalty before Gerrie Labuschagne levelled the scores (3-3). Around the start of the second quarter, Tristan Leyds collected a high ball and ran 50 metres to score his first-ever try in the competition (10-3).

Two more penalties by Swiel and a penalty try to the hosts with five minutes to half,after prop Sazi Sandi was shown a yellow card for collapsing a maul, took the half time score to 16-10 in favour of the visitors. Province took complete control of the match in the second half, running in three converted tries through Paul de Wet, a second by Leyds and one by loose forward Evan Roos. The Pumas added three points after the break and Simon Westraadt narrowed the gap when he scored from the back of a maul. The hosts then scored a consolation try, but WP had done enough to secure a 37-23 victory.

The win saw Province move from fifth up to fourth in the Currie Cup log. Province next face the Bulls at Cape Town Stadium on Friday. Point scorers:

Pumas: 23 – Tries: Penalty try, Simon Westeraadt, Eddie Fouche Penalties: Gerrie Labuschagne, Neil Marais Western Province: 37 – Tries: Tristan Leyds (2), Paul de Wet, Evan Roos Conversions: Tim Swiel (4) Penalties: Swiel (3) @WynonaLouw