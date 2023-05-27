Western Province could call on Stormers in bid to rescue Currie Cup campaign

Cape Town – Western Province could receive a much-needed Stormers injection for their all-important Currie Cup clash with the Griquas in Kimberley on Friday. Some fringe players of the United Rugby Championship (URC) side, along with the likes of wingers Leolin Zas and Angelo Davids, could feature for Province as they need to win the next two matches with bonus points to guarantee them a spot in the playoffs of the Currie Cup.

On Friday in Athlone, the WP youngsters fought valiantly but in the end, they were outclassed by a URC-laden Lions team with the visitors coming away with a 32-12 bonus point victory. Two tries apiece by winger Edwill van der Merwe and flanker Ruan Venter, along with the kicking boot of scrumhalf Sanele Nohamba secured the win. At one stage, WP trailed 12-15 and had a string of penalties in the Lions' half just after the break, but the experience and defence of the Ellis Park team came to their rescue and kept the home side from scoring any points in a half that they almost totally dominated.

The two sides are locked together on the Currie Cup log after the five points that the Lions managed to secure, but WP stayed above their visitors' thanks to a better points difference. “We have to put out a squad that has to go win there,” Labeeb Levy, WP stand-in coach, said of the Griquas game. “They are a very tough side to play in Kimberley, but we will put plans together to stay in the campaign. We have to win to stay in the campaign. It's as plain and simple as that.”

Levy praised the Lions for their defensive effort, especially shortly after half-time and towards the end when they kept his side away from their try line. One important scrum, after WP had dominated the scrums, also turned over vital possession in their 22m area for the visitors. “They defended well, we felt we were quite dominant in the first 20 minutes of the second half. Our conversion rate in their 22 was not successful enough.”

Mzwakhe Nkosi, Lions coach, was chuffed with his side's win, especially in a tough Cape Town game. “The bonus point was important for us, but this Province team is a talented one, a very good one,” he said. “This game illustrated how tough they are, but it's a big win for us. We won the physical contest. That scoreline at half-time, we didn't think it was a fair reflection of our dominance in the game.