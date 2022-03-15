Western Province get Tristan Leyds boost for Cheetahs clash

Cape Town – Western Province have received a timely boost for their daunting Currie Cup clash with the Cheetahs in Bloemfontein on Wednesday (5.45pm kickoff) in the shape of Tristan Leyds. The fullback – younger brother of Springbok utility Dillyn – has been out of action since featuring for WP against the Bulls on January 19, which has resulted in the likes of Sergeal Petersen and Kade Wolhuter filling in at No 15.

But now the 24-year-old playmaker is back, Petersen now returns to his regular right-wing berth, while Wolhuter will hope to show his talent at flyhalf to impress Stormers coach John Dobson. The 19-year-old pivot will face a big test against the in-form Cheetahs flyhalf Siya Masuku, as well as veteran Springboks Ruan Pienaar and Frans Steyn, as Province look to get back to winning ways, having lost their last game 22-20 against Griquas in Kimberley on February 18. A few changes to the DHL WP team for the Carling Currie Cup clash with Toyota Cheetahs in Bloemfontein tomorrow.



Full team announcement 👉 https://t.co/1AqSsDYcTW#wpjoulekkerding #dhldelivers pic.twitter.com/jzX64GGrzL — WP RUGBY (@WP_RUGBY) March 15, 2022 WP coach Jerome Paarwater also has the services of sevens star Angelo Davids at left wing, and he will hope that the forwards can secure enough possession for the backs to attack with.

Openside flank Nama Xaba will captain the side, with hooker JJ Kotze also coming back from injury at the right time, following the injury to Stormers reserve André-Hugo Venter against Zebre last Sunday. Paarwater is able to call on some experience on the bench as well in the shape of flank Roelof Smit, scrumhalf Godlen Masimla, flyhalf Tim Swiel and centre Rikus Pretorius against the unbeaten Cheetahs. “The time off has been valuable for us to look at our game and work on a few important things. We are excited to have some key players back in the mix, and we are looking forward to seeing how some of these new combinations go against a good Cheetahs side in Bloemfontein,” Paarwater said.

Western Province Team 15 Tristan Leyds 14 Sergeal Petersen 13 Mnombo Zwelendaba 12 Cornel Smit 11 Angelo Davids 10 Kade Wolhuter 9 Thomas Bursey 8 Keke Morabe 7 Marcel Theunissen 6 Nama Xaba (captain) 5 Ben-Jason Dixon 4 Connor Evans 3 Lee-Marvin Mazibuko 2 JJ Kotze 1 Kwenzo Blose. Bench: 16 Lukhanyo Vokozela 17 Leon Lyons 18 Corne Weilbach 19 Simon Miller 20 Roelof Smit 21 Godlen Masimla 22 Tim Swiel 23 Rikus Pretorius.

