Western Province must cut out unforced errors against confident Blue Bulls, says Cornel Smit

Cape Town – The last time Western Province played the Blue Bulls in the Currie Cup, they faced a team that were battling with their confidence after a series of defeats. But it will be a very different situation in Saturday’s clash at the Cape Town Stadium (6.30pm kickoff).

On March 17 at Loftus Versfeld, Jake White fielded the strongest available Bulls side to put an end to a five-match losing streak, but they went down 41-33 to a genuine WP side that only had a few URC regulars in the shape of Clayton Blommetjies, Ruhan Nel, Suleiman Hartzenberg and Paul de Wet in the starting line-up, and Hacjivah Dayimani and Ben-Jason Dixon on the bench. But White will arrive at Cape Town Stadium this weekend with a squad brimming with confidence after three consecutive victories in which they scored 40, 78 and 62 points respectively against Griquas, Zebre and a second-string Leinster. In contrast, WP have had a tough time since that Bulls win, losing four out of five games. They were defeated by the Sharks and Griquas, beat the Griffons and then lost to the Cheetahs and Pumas.

The 25-24 loss to the defending champion Pumas in Mbombela last week probably hurt the most, as they were leading until late in the game when replacement flyhalf Brandon Thomson slotted the winning penalty for the home side in the 77th minute. They hope to get back to winning ways against the Bulls, with coach John Dobson having confirmed that he will be resting his Stormers stars ahead of next weekend’s URC quarter-final against the Bulls in Cape Town. “We are just focusing on our planning, our strategy, and whichever team they put out, we will take it on the day. It is a game on its own, and we will take it as it comes,” WP centre Cornel Smit said this week.

“We need to build on the past few weeks, and if we can just make fewer unforced errors and capitalise more on the chances that we create, then I think we can do really well and go very far in this competition. “The coaches prep us very well, and anyone can be called upon to perform, whether it be for the Stormers or Western Province. “The Bulls are very much like us – they are also one squad and one coaching staff. So, that confidence will definitely flow into both teams, and Saturday’s side will have a lot of confidence.”

The 25-year-old Smit – a former Maties Varsity Cup stalwart – has made a few Stormers appearances over the last few seasons, but was hampered by a broken hand sustained just before the start of the Currie Cup. But having worn the No 12 jersey against the Pumas, the former Bishops schoolboy hopes to help his side get over the line against the Bulls again. “No rugby player wants to be on the sidelines, so for me personally, it’s just great to be playing again,” Smit said.

“Really looked forward to the Currie Cup before it started, but I unfortunately broke my hand just before the first game. “I needed an operation, and I was out for about five or six weeks, so that was about the first half of the competition. “Definitely happy to be back on the field and loving playing. Happy with the improvements over the last two weeks… we’re building.