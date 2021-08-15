WP and Pumas score seven tries each in 40-all Currie Cup draw at Newlands

CAPE TOWN – There was no separating Western Province and the Pumas yesterday as the sides drew 40-40 in their Currie Cup encounter at Newlands. Both teams ran in seven tries and slotted five conversions in the thrilling contest.

In the build-up to the clash, Province head coach John Dobson spoke about their objective of varying their attack and also combatting the Pumas’ maul while ensuring that their own maul defence remains strong. Province scored the first try through winger Edwill van der Merwe, but it didn’t take the visitors too long to respond with a try by flyhalf Eddie Fouche. Full-time at Newlands where both teams scored seven tries and kicked five conversion to end in a 40-40 stalemate. Three log points for DHL WP. We will be back here on Wednesday to face the Sigma Lions. pic.twitter.com/FBGbWKi9rg — WP RUGBY (@WP_RUGBY) August 15, 2021 WP retaliated shortly afterwards when centre Dan du Plessis touched down in the corner, and they went further ahead when fullback Warrick Gelant, starting in his first game since returning from injury, sent a top pass to Seabelo Senatla to finish it off.

The Pumas showed the strength of their maul again when they got a try through Simon Westraadt, and the hosts secured a bonus-point before half time when front-rower Sazi Sandi went dived over. While the team from Mpumalanga got another maul try via Daniel Maartens and had the last say going into the break, Province still held a 26-19 lead after an entertaining opening 40 minutes. John Dobson’s side struck first in the second half when Senatla got his brace after some good interplay with Scrumhalf Paul de Wet, and the Pumas got their fourth when Shane Kirkwood crashed over for the score.

Province got their last try when Tristan Leyds visited the Pumas’ in-goal, and the visitors hit back with their last two through Erich Cronje and Eduan Swart to end the game on 40-all. The result sees Province in fifth spot on the Currie Cup log as the race to the play-offs draws near. @WynonaLouw