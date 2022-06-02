WP Rugby makes five changes for Griquas clash

Cape Town - Western Province coach Jerome Paarwater has made five changes to his side to take on Griquas in a Currie Cup match in Stellenbosch today. Having won just two of their Currie Cup outings this season, Province will be looking to end on a positive note in their penultimate regular-season game against the Northern Cape side.

Province are sixth on the log while Griquas, in third, have done enough to put themselves in play off contention. Wing Angelo Davids is back from duty with the Blitzboks and will bring some pace out wide. In the only other change for the match at Danie Craven Stadium, Thomas Bursey comes in at scrumhalf to form a new halfback pairing with captain Tim Swiel. Up front, the all-new lock pairing of Simon Miller and Ben-Jason Dixon start in the second row, while Keke Morabe starts at the back of the scrum, with Junior Pokomela on the flank.

Paarwater said that his team is looking forward to playing in Stellenbosch. "It is fantastic for us to be playing out here at the Danie Craven Stadium for what should be an entertaining game. "Our players are determined to make the most of every minute out there and show what playing in this jersey means to them," he said.

