Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Sunday, April 10, 2022

Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView weather by locationView market indicators
Independent Online
Sign In

Dale College in mourning after second first team rugby player dies

Dale College first team player Liyabona Teyise has died after sustaining head injuries during a rugby game on the weekend, becoming the second rugby player from the school to lose his life in a week. Photo: Liyabona Teyise/Facebook

Dale College first team player Liyabona Teyise has died after sustaining head injuries during a rugby game on the weekend, becoming the second rugby player from the school to lose his life in a week. Photo: Liyabona Teyise/Facebook

Published 1h ago

Share

Cape Town — A second Dale College player has died following the mysterious death of Lisakhanya Lwana, who was reportedly killed after a hit-and-run accident.

On Sunday, the King Williams Town school was once again in mourning after Liyabona Teyise lost his life after sustaining a head injury during a game.

Story continues below Advertisment

According to a statement released by the school, Teyise lost consciousness after a head injury during Saturday’s game against Port Rex.

More on this

Teyise was able to regain consciousness and walk off the field himself, but immediately collapsed again and was rushed to hospital.

At Frere Hospital, it was discovered that there was was extensive bleeding on the brain, and he later passed away during the night.

“Liyabona is remembered as a well behaved, polite and diligent,” said the school in a statement. ”He conducted himself thoughtfully and with a reserved humility.

Story continues below Advertisment

“He will be missed by all who knew him. Our prayers are with his family and the entire Dale College community in this time of loss,” the statement concluded.

Earlier last week, The body of 17-year-old Lisakhanya “Carter” Lwana, also a first team player, was found by police between Masingatha and King Williams Town in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

Lwana was last seen on Saturday night at a hiking spot. Lwana is suspected of being a victim of a hit-and-run accident. According to forensics reports, he had sustained severe head injuries and died at approximately 3am on Sunday.

Story continues below Advertisment

IOL Sport

Related Topics:

Share

hello
hello
hello
hello
hello