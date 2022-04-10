Dale College in mourning after second first team rugby player dies

Cape Town — A second Dale College player has died following the mysterious death of Lisakhanya Lwana, who was reportedly killed after a hit-and-run accident. On Sunday, the King Williams Town school was once again in mourning after Liyabona Teyise lost his life after sustaining a head injury during a game.

According to a statement released by the school, Teyise lost consciousness after a head injury during Saturday’s game against Port Rex.

Teyise was able to regain consciousness and walk off the field himself, but immediately collapsed again and was rushed to hospital. At Frere Hospital, it was discovered that there was was extensive bleeding on the brain, and he later passed away during the night. “Liyabona is remembered as a well behaved, polite and diligent,” said the school in a statement. ”He conducted himself thoughtfully and with a reserved humility.

“He will be missed by all who knew him. Our prayers are with his family and the entire Dale College community in this time of loss,” the statement concluded. Earlier last week, The body of 17-year-old Lisakhanya “Carter” Lwana, also a first team player, was found by police between Masingatha and King Williams Town in the early hours of Tuesday morning. Lwana was last seen on Saturday night at a hiking spot. Lwana is suspected of being a victim of a hit-and-run accident. According to forensics reports, he had sustained severe head injuries and died at approximately 3am on Sunday.

