Giant lock Le Roux Roets joins the Sharks

DURBAN - The Sharks have boosted their tightfive depth by signing monster lock Le Roux Roets from the Pumas, while also securing the future of their popular coach Sean Everitt, who has had his contract extended until 2024. The 26-year-old Roets had a tenure at the NSW Waratahs in Australia not long after finishing school, but when that did not work out he returned to South Africa via the Pumas. He is a powerful ball carrier at 140kg and 2.05m tall and he impressed when he was loaned to the Sharks for Super Rugby in 2019. ALSO READ: Sweet revenge for Bulls as Pumas fold under pressure in Mbombela The Sharks have decided they want more of him and he now joins another new lock at the Shark Tank, former Cheetah Reniel Hugo, who was signed a fortnight ago.

The second row was clearly an area where the Sharks were short last year, especially tough ball-carrying locks, and they are also known to be in the market for experienced tighthead props.

The Sharks play the Cheetahs tonight in a Preparation Series match in Bloemfontein, and the news that the coach has been given a massive gesture of faith is a significant boost for the whole squad.

“We are building something really special here at the Sharks,” Everitt said.

“We have seen glimpses of that over the last 12 months.

“Unfortunately, the season got cut off early last year when the team was doing really well in Super Rugby. Then I thought we bounced back really well in the Currie Cup.

“I believe if we have continuity in selection in the playing group, and especially in our coaching group, then the environment becomes a true learning one, and when people get to know each other very well, you create that family atmosphere, and that is what we are trying to achieve here.”

