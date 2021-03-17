Give these Lions cubs another shot

JOHANNESBURG - With the Lions deep into their preparation matches, coaches Ivan van Rooyen and Mziwakhe Nkosi have showcased a handful of their younger players in their first two victories over the Pumas and Eastern Province. If the coaches stick to their plan in the coming fortnight, then a bevy of more senior players – barring those who are injured – are expected to run out against the Sharks on Saturday (4.45pm kick-off) and the Stormers a week later. This, however, does not mean that the young Turks who did the business these last few weeks should be completely overlooked, and although there is a full XV that can be selected from among them, we think that these players should be given another run with the more senior players. Prince Nkabinde You’ve got to love the look of the big wing. Nkabinde is a unit of a young man and seems to possess all the power and speed at the bookend of the backline that could well be a game-changer for the Lions.

Against the Elephants he was solid, albeit at times tentative with ball in hand, opting for discretion instead of valour, which belied the 100kg-plus mass behind him.

It is true that the Lions are gifted with their wings – they have Springbok Courtnall Skosan, Rabz Maxwane and Stean Pienaar, who can eviscerate the opposition on any given day, while Bok Jamba Ulengo has only recently returned to training after a knee injury sustained in December.

Nkabinde should, therefore, be given another opportunity to back himself properly.

Tiaan Swanepoel

There can be no argument that veteran and Bok Elton Jantjies will be the incumbent in the No 10 jersey for the Lions; it has been so for the last decade.

Swanepoel took over the role against the Pumas and EP, and his performances were arguably a bit underwhelming.

We all know what Swanepoel can do, including those characteristic booming kicks, but he probably needs a bit more time at pivot to impose himself properly, and marshal the backline to full effect.

Fred Zeilinga has been training with the Lions for a couple of weeks now and also needs a run if the Lions are serious about his participation in the Rainbow Cup.

Sibusiso Sangweni

With Jaco Kriel out until June due to ankle surgery, Roelof Smith only back in the mix early in April, and Hacjivah Dayimani only retuning to training next week, there is an opportunity to further foster the talent and development of Sangweni.

The former Baby Bok was a standout performer against EP last week, and was strong in possession and at the breakdown.

Len Massyn and Vincent Tshituka are yet to make an appearance, and could do so this weekend, while there has been some consideration to moving Wilhelm van der Sluys to the side of the scrum as well.

With the most senior looseforwards sidelined for now, a perfect occasion presents itself to keep playing Sangweni.

Nathan McBeth

Now that Dylan Smith has departed, the Lions are a bit thin at loosehead.

The situation has been compounded by the short-term injury of go-to man Sti Sithole, who will only return to training next week after suffering a slight niggle to his hamstring earlier this month.

Springbok Ruan Dreyer can pack down in the No 1 jersey, but it is not his preferred position, while the young Banele Mthenjane should also get a mention.

A lot of responsibility then falls on the broad shoulders of McBeth. He wasn’t too shabby against the Pumas, and was solid against EP, albeit against a pack that was down a man.

Nevertheless, McBeth has been in the senior set-up for what seems like ages now, and with the concerns at loosehead, will have to play a bigger part this season.

He should be afforded the chance to continue that journey against the Sharks this weekend.

Honourable mentions: Hooker Dameon Venter; eightman Francke Horn; wing Ngia Selengbe.

