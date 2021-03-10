Huge motivation for young Lions in Preparation Cup

JOHANNESBURG - There are no points to gain for the Lions, no need to score four or more tries, no standings to climb, no playoff spots and home final to secure, or trophy to lift, but rest assured, there is still a helluva lot to play for today. From the start of these preparation matches, it has always been the intention of Lions head coach Ivan van Rooyen and his fellow collaborator Mziwakhe Nkosi to introduce the younger members of the union to the senior set-up. Against the Eastern Province Elephants, as was the case against the Pumas, that will be no different, but it will in all probability be the last time the Lions run out with such a young team. Almost a fortnight ago, the senior members of the squad returned to training not yet match-fit or ready for 80 minutes of contact, but that will not be the case when the Lions face the Stormers next Friday. It is expected then that a handful of the team’s most experienced and preferred players will return in an effort to build their confidence, and also to prepare them for the rigours of a long, competitive season ahead.

In this regard, testing squad depth at Ellis Park has been the ultimate objective and finding players who can make the cut to play in the Rainbow Cup the mission parameter.

As such, the matchday squad that will face EP today have an opportunity to set out their stalls and sell their wares to the coaches and the viewing public again.

“To be honest, we knew the first two games we would be looking at squad depth. There were some seniors who didn’t really play due to either injury or selection during

Super Rugby or the Currie Cup, so we want to get some game time with them,” Van Rooyen said recently

“I don't think we will veer too much from the guys who played the majority of the games for us (last season).

“It is important for us to get a good core of 30, 35 players who will be ready for what is happening in Europe or wherever we play. We are working towards it.

“The big thing for us is to get everyone enough game time, enough training time, to know exactly who our top team is.”

As such, it is a massive occasion for a select few to impress against EP, and find themselves playing a role in any future plans.

Prince Nkabinde, Manuel Rass, James Mollentze and Nathan McBeth will all get a second starting berth to improve their standing. But there are others such as Sibusiso Sangweni, Mark Snyman, Dameon Venter, Brandon Venter and Ngia Selengbe, to name a few, Van Rooyen rates highly, and could be worth a watch and a mention against EP.

Baby Bok and No 8 Francke Horn, who was not selected for the match against EP as the rotation policy takes affect, will surely play a larger role in the coming weeks.

Today these young men have the opportunity to impress and make the step up to the senior squad, and although there is no championship medal to receive at the end, the possibility afforded to be considered for selection for the first team should be more than enough incentive to play to the best of their abilities.