New Zealand lock Scott Barrett has avoided a ban after being shown a red card in last weekend's record loss to South Africa, World Rugby announced on Monday. Barrett, 29, was shown a second yellow card for dangerous play at a ruck in Friday's loss to Rugby World Cup holders the Springboks.

He had earlier been sin-binned in his side's last match before the tournament, which they open against hosts France on September 8. "The independent Judicial Committee found that sending off was a sufficient sanction in this case because the player was sent off for two yellow cards," World Rugby said. "The first of those yellow cards was for a technical offence following a team warning," it added.

The Crusaders' Barrett also avoided following the fate of England captain Owen Farrell and their No. 8 Billy Vunipola in missing matches for their side at next month's World Cup. Tonga centre Georga Maoala will be unavailable until his country's final pool game after being banned for a dangerous tackle.