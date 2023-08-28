Independent Online
Bookmark article to read laterSearch IOL
IOLSportAthleticsBoxingMMACyclingCricketGolfRugbySoccerPSLTennis
Independent Online | Sport
Search IOL
IOLSportAthleticsBoxingMMACyclingCricketGolfRugbySoccerPSLTennis
Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Monday, August 28, 2023

View 0 recent articles pushed to you.Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView puzzlesView weather by locationView market indicators

All Blacks lock Scott Barrett avoids Rugby World Cup ban after red card against Springboks

New Zealand's Scott Barrett reacts after being shown a second yellow card by referee Matthew Carley during last week’s Rugby World Cup warm-up Test against the Springboks at Twickenham in London

New Zealand's Scott Barrett reacts after being shown a second yellow card by referee Matthew Carley during last week’s Rugby World Cup warm-up Test against the Springboks at Twickenham in London. Photo: Matthew Childs/Reuters

Published 1h ago

Share

New Zealand lock Scott Barrett has avoided a ban after being shown a red card in last weekend's record loss to South Africa, World Rugby announced on Monday.

Barrett, 29, was shown a second yellow card for dangerous play at a ruck in Friday's loss to Rugby World Cup holders the Springboks.

He had earlier been sin-binned in his side's last match before the tournament, which they open against hosts France on September 8.

"The independent Judicial Committee found that sending off was a sufficient sanction in this case because the player was sent off for two yellow cards," World Rugby said.

"The first of those yellow cards was for a technical offence following a team warning," it added.

The Crusaders' Barrett also avoided following the fate of England captain Owen Farrell and their No. 8 Billy Vunipola in missing matches for their side at next month's World Cup.

Tonga centre Georga Maoala will be unavailable until his country's final pool game after being banned for a dangerous tackle.

AFP

Related Topics:

All BlacksRWC 2023SpringboksRugby