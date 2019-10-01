OITA – While the All Blacks are expected to run up a big score against Canada in their World Cup Pool B clash in Oita on Wednesday, Steve Hansen and his coaching staff just want to make sure they are moving forward with their game.
Two-time defending champions New Zealand are expected to win the pool after beating South Africa in their first game and have planned to use the matches against Canada, Namibia and Italy to finetune their game ahead of the quarter-finals.
"We just have to keep building combinations, keep building the attacking side of our game, keep learning about the conditions, which have influenced some of the games with the humidity," assistant coach Ian Foster said on Tuesday.
"Ideally the Canada game gives us a fantastic opportunity to grow where we're at. But for us it's also a test match so we want to go out and get a result and get a performance we want."
Ideally a bonus-point victory against a side ranked 22nd in the world and who were the last to qualify for the tournament, no injuries and no-one falling foul of the disciplinary committee would be more than enough.