YOKOHAMA – Clive Woodward's position as England's only Rugby World Cup-winning coach could be about to disappear in a week but he could not be happier and said he was in awe of the team and their coaches after Saturday's 19-7 semi-final win over New Zealand.
Woodward, who led England to glory in 2003, has been tipping a second success all tournament but, in his Mail on Sunday column, he said even he was surprised by their sustained excellence.
"England played with great tempo. They were massively powerful, disciplined, clever, indomitable, unmoveable — everything as a fan you'd want them to be," he said.
"There was a beautiful variety to their game that New Zealand couldn't cope with. England absolutely battered the All Blacks, the winning margin could, perhaps should, have been much greater."
Woodward said that captain Owen Farrell and man of the match lock Maro Itoje particularly stood out in a wonderful team display.