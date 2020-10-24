Barbarians will feel 'stupid, embarrassed' after quarantine breach, says Clive Woodward

BENGALURU - Former England coach Clive Woodward says the Barbarian players who breached Covid-19 quarantine rules and forced Sunday's non-cap match against England to be cancelled will be ashamed of their actions.

England's Rugby Football Union (RFU) said the game had been called off after several Barbarian players had left their hotel rooms without the permission of organisers on Wednesday.

The discovery of a further breach of COVID-19 protocols on Tuesday had given it no choice but to cancel the contest at Twickenham Stadium, the RFU added.

Woodward, who coached England to World Cup glory in 2003 and has represented the Barbarians, said the guilty players had disappointed all stakeholders with their transgression.

"It's a difficult and strange rugby landscape at present but... I'm disappointed and gobsmacked by the mass Barbarians 'breakout' on Wednesday when 12 of their squad descended on a restaurant," Woodward wrote in a column for the Daily Mail.