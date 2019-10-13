TOKYO – Canada's players helped the local community in Kamaishi recover from Typhoon Hagibis on Sunday after their final Rugby World Cup match against Namibia was cancelled due to the impact of the storm.
Canada, without a win at the tournament, had been due to play Namibia in Kamaishi but tournament organisers decided on Saturday that the match would be cancelled because of the expected impact of the typhoon.
The storm hit Kamaishi, on Japan's north-east coast, early on Sunday.
Typhoon Hagibis has killed at least 23 people, leaving vast swaths of low-lying land in central and eastern Japan inundated and cutting power to almost half a million homes.
Some of the Canadian players have decided to stay on in Japan despite their team going out of the tournament.