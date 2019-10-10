TOKYO – English and French rugby fans were left in something of a daze on Thursday when they discovered the World Cup pool game between their countries scheduled for Saturday evening had been cancelled due to an approaching typhoon.
Thousands of fans have descended on Tokyo for what was due to be the pool decider but World Rugby announced the cancellation earlier on Thursday, as well as that of New Zealand v Italy.
"I am absolutely gutted," England fan Vivian Hipkiss told Reuters. "I could cry now to be honest. So sad, I was really looking forward to it."
Typhoon Hagibis is expected to make landfall on Saturday. Authorities have urged people to prepare food and water.
A Sunday match between hosts Japan and Scotland is in doubt while flight and train delays and cancellations are likely to add to the misery of rugby fans moving about the country to catch games in different cities.