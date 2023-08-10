Eddie Jones ruthlessly wields the axe and drops Michael Hooper, Quade Cooper from World Cup squad

Michael Hooper, Quade Cooper and Len Ikitau were shock omissions from a young Wallabies World Cup squad named on Thursday with Will Skelton handed the captain's armband ahead of veteran James Slipper. Coach Eddie Jones also named three uncapped players among the 33 for the September-October tournament in France, including scrum-half Issak Fines-Leleiwasa, 18-year-old back Max Jorgensen, and prop Blake Schoupp.

Your team to take on the world 💚💛#Wallabies #RWC2023 pic.twitter.com/sVG73YPATF — Wallabies (@wallabies) August 10, 2023 It is the most inexperienced Wallabies World Cup squad in the professional era, with only eight of them having played the showpiece tournament before. "It's a young squad, it's an exciting squad and it will be a successful squad," said former England boss Jones, who has lost all four Tests since being appointed in January.

"We are making good progress. Our challenge is to continue to improve. To get a little bit better every day in everything we do on and off the field. "As I've said since I took over, in Australian rugby we have the talent, but we don't yet have the team. That's still the case. But we are getting there and I'm backing that we will surprise a few people." Flanker Hooper, who spent two months out of the game on a mental health break last year, is Australia's most-capped skipper, having led the side in 69 of his 125 Tests.

He picked up a calf injury earlier this year and missed their last three Tests, but was reportedly eager to play and aiming to be ready for their World Cup opener against Georgia on September 9. Instead, Jones kept faith with youngsters Fraser McReight and Tom Hooper, who stepped up in his absence. Hooper's omission likely draws the curtain on his international career. He has previously said he would either retire after the World Cup, move overseas or bid to make their Sevens team for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

It could be a similar fate for Cooper, who was widely expected to be on the plane. In his absence, Australia have just one recognised fly-half in Carter Gordon, who has only played four Tests. Regular star centre Ikitau was another expected to make the cut despite battling a shoulder injury. "I've backed the young blokes because they earned it," said Jones.

"Simple as that. I haven't handed it to them. They grabbed it. It's exciting for me to go to work each day with these guys who are just busting to improve, to learn and to get better." Equally surprising was giant lock Skelton, who plays his rugby in France with La Rochelle, being named captain. Ahead of the Rugby Championship Hooper and Slipper were announced as co-captains through to the World Cup, and scrum-half Tate McDermott did the job in their last Test against New Zealand.

"We just feel we need someone who can bring the squad together and make it a little bit tighter," he said. "He's got all those attributes and he's a really good team man."

Full Australia squad: Props: Angus Bell (NSW Waratahs), James Slipper (ACT Brumbies), Blake Schoupp (ACT Brumbies), Taniela Tupou (Queensland Reds), Pone Fa'amausili (Melbourne Rebels), Zane Nonggorr (Queensland Reds) Hookers: David Porecki (NSW Waratahs), Jordan Uelese (Melbourne Rebels), Matt Faessler (Queensland Reds)

Locks: Richie Arnold (Stade Toulouse/FRA), Nick Frost (ACT Brumbies), Will Skelton (La Rochelle/FRA - capt), Matt Philip (Melbourne Rebels) Back row: Tom Hooper (ACT Brumbies), Rob Leota (Melbourne Rebels), Fraser McReight (Queensland Reds), Rob Valetini (ACT Brumbies), Langi Gleeson (NSW Waratahs) Scrumhalves: Tate McDermott (Queensland Reds), Nic White (ACT Brumbies), Issak Fines-Leleiwasa (Western Force)

Flyhalf: Carter Gordon (Melbourne Rebels) Outside backs: Mark Nawaqanitawase (NSW Waratahs), Suliasi Vunivalu (Queensland Reds), Marika Koroibete (Saitama Wild Knights/JPN), Andrew Kellaway (Melbourne Rebels), Max Jorgensen (NSW Waratahs) Centres: Samu Kerevi (Urayasu D-Rocks/JPN), Izaia Perese (NSW Waratahs), Lalakai Foketi (NSW Waratahs), Jordan Petaia (Queensland Reds)