Eden Park set for Bledisloe Cup showdown Covid-19 curbs to be lifted

WELLINGTON - Auckland's Eden Park has been confirmed as the venue for the second Bledisloe Cup Test between New Zealand and Australia on October 18 after the government said it would lift Covid-19 restrictions for the city this week.

The venue had been pencilled in pending the lifting of restrictions imposed in August following an outbreak in the city after more than 100 days of no community transmission nationwide.

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on Monday the restrictions would be lifted at 23.59 on Wednesday, bringing the city in line with the rest of the country and allowing Eden Park to host the game with no restrictions on crowd size.

Otago Regional Stadium in Dunedin had been placed on standby if the restrictions were not lifted.

Ardern added that while masks would not be required under the new alert level, those attending the game should be mindful of possible further outbreaks of the novel coronavirus.