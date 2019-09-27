But the team that is putting down a marker is Eddie Jones’s England.
I was impressed with England’s display against the United States. Jones had made 10 changes to the team that brushed aside Tonga 35-3. The United States, under South African-born coach Gary Gold, are no mugs.
They’re a decent side, but England absolutely terrorised them in the opening 10 minutes, playing with power and pace.
England have depth matched only by New Zealand and South Africa, but it is in crucial areas where England shade the All Blacks and Springboks for depth. England also have a lot more potential for variation in their midfield and George Ford, at flyhalf, offers alternatives to the Owen Farrell and Manu Tuilagi 10/12 axis.