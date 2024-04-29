England star Billy Vunipola arrested and fined after a bar fight in Spain

England and Saracens forward Billy Vunipola was arrested and fined for "disobedience" and resisting arrest following an incident in Mallorca, Spanish police said on Monday. Vunipola, 31, appeared in court on Sunday following the episode at a bar in the island's capital Palma.

A statement on behalf of Billy Vunipola.#YourSaracens💫 pic.twitter.com/JvqiDAeiZh — Saracens Rugby Club (@Saracens) April 29, 2024 "This weekend's incident of a man arrested for disobedience and resisting (authority) was brought to court yesterday, and he was released with charges," a police spokesperson said. English Premiership club Saracens said they were aware of an event involving their player and would be dealing with the matter internally.

Vunipola released a statement on X, formerly Twitter, saying: "I can confirm I was involved in an unfortunate misunderstanding when I was leaving a club in Mallorca on Sunday, which got out of hand." He insisted there was "no violence, no fight and I did not threaten anybody at any stage, with bottles or chairs or anything else". Vunipola said he had been charged with resisting the law and was fined €240 (R4 800) after a brief trial.

"The Spanish police investigation is now closed, and I am flying back to the UK today." The Mallorca-based Ultima Hora newspaper said Vunipola was tasered twice by police in the incident and that it took eight police officers to subdue and handcuff him. The newspaper's website carried a video showing a handcuffed Vunipola, as well as other men, being led from a police van into a courtroom.

A Saracens statement on social media said: "Saracens is aware of an incident involving Billy Vunipola. "We will of course deal with this incident internally, and will not make any further comment until then." Vunipola is expected to leave Saracens at the end of this season and has previously been linked with a move to France, although nothing has been confirmed.

He has won 75 England caps, making his Test debut against Argentina in 2013. He is not currently part of the England squad. Vunipola made an appearance as a second-half substitute for Saracens in their 15-12 victory over Bath on Friday.