Sunday, July 17, 2022

Ex-British and Irish Lions hooker Ken Kennedy dies aged 81

Ex-Ireland and British and Irish Lions hooker Ken Kennedy has died aged 81, his former province Ulster announced on Sunday. Photo: @londonirish/Twitter

Published 24m ago

London — Ex-Ireland and British and Irish Lions hooker Ken Kennedy has died aged 81, his former province Ulster announced on Sunday.

Kennedy played four Tests for the Lions in 1966 a year after making his international debut.

The former front-rower also toured with the invitational side on their 1974 visit of South Africa, without playing in a Test.

He made the last of his 45 Ireland appearances in 1975 and was the world's most capped hooker at the time.

"We're deeply saddened to learn of the passing of @qubrfc, Ulster, @IrishRugby and @lionsofficial hooker, Ken Kennedy," the province said.

"Our condolences go to his family and friends at this difficult time," they added.

AFP

