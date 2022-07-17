Ex-British and Irish Lions hooker Ken Kennedy dies aged 81

London — Ex-Ireland and British and Irish Lions hooker Ken Kennedy has died aged 81, his former province Ulster announced on Sunday. Kennedy played four Tests for the Lions in 1966 a year after making his international debut.

The former front-rower also toured with the invitational side on their 1974 visit of South Africa, without playing in a Test. He made the last of his 45 Ireland appearances in 1975 and was the world's most capped hooker at the time. "We're deeply saddened to learn of the passing of @qubrfc, Ulster, @IrishRugby and @lionsofficial hooker, Ken Kennedy," the province said.