OITA – Fiji coach John McKee said the Pacific islanders could leave the Rugby World Cup with their heads held high after showing their quality in a 29-17 defeat by Wales on Wednesday.
The Flying Fijians gave the Six Nations champions a fright at Oita Stadium when they snatched the lead in the second half but late tries for hat-trick hero Josh Adams and fullback Liam Williams saw the Welsh home.
"To take it to such a good Welsh team is credit to all of the players," New Zealander McKee told reporters.
"What was pleasing was that we had an opportunity on the world stage to show what this team is capable of.
"We had to really attack Wales and had to back ourselves to score tries.