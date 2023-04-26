Future All Blacks boss Robertson names 'talented' coaching team

Wellington — Future All Blacks head coach Scott Robertson on Wednesday announced his backroom staff including current Super Rugby bosses Jason Holland and Leon MacDonald. After leading the Canterbury Crusaders to six straight Super Rugby titles, Robertson was last month named as New Zealand head coach from the start of next year.

He will replace Ian Foster, who steps down following the Rugby World Cup in France, which kicks off in September. Robertson will bring in Wellington Hurricanes head coach Holland and Auckland Blues boss MacDonald, together with Scott Hansen, currently his assistant with the Crusaders. MacDonald will organise the All Blacks' attack with assistance from Holland while Hansen will be in charge of defence.

They will take up their roles in 2024. Incumbent forwards coach Jason Ryan will stay on. So too will Nic Gill, who has been with the All Blacks since 2008, and will remain head of performance.

"I’ve known Jason, Leon, Scott, Alfie (Holland) and Gilly for a long time and worked with them all at times during my playing and coaching career," Robertson said in a statement. "They are a highly talented and motivated group who will bring different strengths to the table and who share a similar philosophy on the game." MacDonald, 45, played 56 Tests for the All Blacks from 2000 until 2008.

He makes the step up to Robertson's backroom staff after impressing with the Blues, who he took charge of in 2019 and will leave at the end of the season. "The All Blacks were the ultimate for me as a player and nothing has changed as a coach," MacDonald said in a statement.

Holland took charge of the Hurricanes from 2020 after a stint as their assistant coach. "It’s pretty humbling to be asked to contribute to the All Blacks legacy and it's something every New Zealand coach aspires to," Holland said.